Sister Wives' Christine Brown Spills She's Dating Again Amid Divorce From Kody
Christine Brown, the third wife of "Sister Wives" star, Kody Brown, made waves when she announced she was leaving her plural family. The Brown family, which was composed of Kody and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, began to crack at the seams when Christine chose to exit. Meri and Janelle have since followed suit, via Us Weekly.
The real reason Christine chose to leave Kody is rather heartbreaking. When Kody refused to travel to New Jersey with her and their daughter, Ysabel, for serious back surgery, Christine knew the relationship was over.
"He broke my little girl's heart," Christine told People. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect. I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it." She detailed how difficult it was for her as the hospital staff was asking where her husband was. She knew she had to leave after that.
Now that she's back on the market, she's dating again. She recently dished to her fans about how the experience is going.
She's ready to meet her soul mate!
Christine Brown is a free woman and is back to dating! She took to Instagram to share her experience as she dips her toes back into the dating pool.
"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward," Christine shared in the caption of a photo of herself posing in front of a beautiful mountain scene. "Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!"
Following the split, Christine made it clear that she was open to dating again. Now, she's taken the plunge. Fans offered words of advice to her in the comment section of the post, but more than anything, they wanted Christine to date someone who appreciates her worth, as she struggled with Kody over the last several years.
Janelle Brown, Christine's former sister wife, joins the sentiment of her fans. She told Us Weekly, "I hope she remarries. It's a very long time to be alone." However, it seems that Christine is ready to be the apple of someone's eye and not another sister wife. She told People that she no longer believes in polygamy.