Sister Wives' Christine Brown Spills She's Dating Again Amid Divorce From Kody

Christine Brown, the third wife of "Sister Wives" star, Kody Brown, made waves when she announced she was leaving her plural family. The Brown family, which was composed of Kody and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, began to crack at the seams when Christine chose to exit. Meri and Janelle have since followed suit, via Us Weekly.

The real reason Christine chose to leave Kody is rather heartbreaking. When Kody refused to travel to New Jersey with her and their daughter, Ysabel, for serious back surgery, Christine knew the relationship was over.

"He broke my little girl's heart," Christine told People. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect. I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it." She detailed how difficult it was for her as the hospital staff was asking where her husband was. She knew she had to leave after that.

Now that she's back on the market, she's dating again. She recently dished to her fans about how the experience is going.