Princess Diana's Former Butler Discloses Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Paul Burrell served as Princess Diana's butler for almost 10 years, until her untimely passing in 1997. Before then, he served Queen Elizabeth II as her footman. As such, Burrell was no stranger to the secrets and scandals of royal life; perhaps even to the contrary — keeping secrets hushed and scandals restrained could have been an unwritten job description. A trusted confidant to Princess Diana, she once called him her "rock," according to a lawyer for Burrell — but more on that later, via ABC News. When she died, Burrell was the sole attendee not of kin at her private burial. He had even stayed with her body ahead of the arrival of her husband, Charles, per The Guardian.

In 2001, Burrell was accused of stealing hundreds of highly personal items from the late princess when she died. But the allegations proved to be short-lived, prompting a royal defense from the monarch herself, and the case was dismissed. Burrell had disclosed to the queen that he was safeguarding Princess Diana's possessions following her death.

Then in 2003, Burrell released a memoir in which he published a modified note to him from Princess Diana written in the months before her death. She believed Charles was planning to injure her in a car accident so he could remarry. William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, believed Burrell was attempting to profit from their mother's death, and he became estranged.

Now, Burrell has sad news of his own.