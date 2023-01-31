General Hospital's Jeff Kober Opens Up About The Tragedy That Changed His Life

Well-known for playing tough guy parts, actor Jeff Kober has had a substantial acting career. Beloved for his roles on "The Walking Dead," "Sons of Anarchy," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "China Beach," Kober is making his mark on the soap opera world as well on "General Hospital."

His character, Cyrus Renault, was a dangerous drug lord that came to Port Charles to do battle with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). He's mixed things up with several people, including enabling Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) substance abuse, blackmailing Julian Jerome (William deVry) into blowing up a local restaurant, and working with nefarious villain Peter August (Wes Ramsey), per Soaps in Depth.

As noted by Soap Opera Spy, Cyrus is not only the brother of lawyer Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) but also the long-lost half-brother of mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Having been incarcerated for his many crimes, Cyrus now seems to have turned over a new leaf and has been focused on his family. He even protected his nephew, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), when the young man ended up in prison, per Soaps.

Kober has brought a lot of gravitas to his performance as the once-villainous Cyrus tries to make amends. No stranger to trauma on the screen, he recently opened up about trauma in his personal life and how acting helped him through it.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).