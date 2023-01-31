Why King Charles Reportedly Wants To Let Prince Harry Keep His Title

With the spring coronation of King Charles not far off, people are wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be in attendance. The pair infamously stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family in 2020 after harsh media coverage, which often entailed racism toward Markle.

Since then, a maelstrom has brewed regarding their choice to leave their royal duties and pursue a different life in the United States, provoked further by several charged media appearances, including a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. But it was Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," that divulged several startling revelations about his deteriorated relationships with the royal family — especially with his brother William, Prince of Wales. Prince Harry also made several disparaging remarks about Queen Camilla during his media promotion of the book, naming her "the villain" in an interview with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," per NDTV.

Amidst the fallout from their departure, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become extremely unpopular amongst the British commonwealth; Prince Harry's popularity ratings just reached their lowest ever point since the popularity data tracking began, per Time. Now, as the coronation of King Charles approaches, the royals are allegedly engaged in a deal that will determine Prince Harry's attendance at the event.