How Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Believed Prince Andrew Could Redeem Himself

Last year, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal patronages. He would not be called "His Royal Highness," nor would he fulfill any public duties as a senior member of the royal family.

The late monarch asserted that Andrew needed to defend himself as a private citizen during his trial as an alleged perpetrator of sexual assault against a minor, according to a statement made by Buckingham Palace (via Twitter). Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein, alleged that she was assaulted by the prince on multiple occasions while she was underage.

Andrew settled the case out of court in February 2022 for an undisclosed amount purported to be worth millions. But his connection to Epstein, the seriousness of the allegations, and certain damning evidence — such as a photograph of Andrew, Giuffre, and Epstein co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell — has made the prince's reputation irredeemable in the public sphere, despite maintaining his innocence.

In an attempt to repair his image and regain the trust of the public, Andrew appeared on BBC's "Newsnight" with Emily Maitlis in November 2019, via Insider, but without success. Some could even called the interview a "PR nightmare," per CNN.

But, before the queen's passing, she allegedly had a plan for Andrew to rejoin public life.