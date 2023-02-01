Newly-Released Letters Expose Princess Diana's Anguish As She Divorced King Charles

Whether or not you're a major fan of Netflix's "The Crown" or you fancy yourself a royal family expert, it's clear to all of us that Princess Diana's life, death, and experience with the royals has played a major role in her son, Prince Harry's, outlook on the world.

Seeing the way his mother's life was put under a microscope during her marriage with Harry's father, King Charles III, clearly made Harry, Duke of Sussex particularly protective of his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. This has famously resulted in the pair cutting ties with the royal lifestyle to protect their family from suffering from Diana's same struggles. Princess Diana's life changed after divorcing Charles and, according to the Netflix docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," the harassment she endured from the media was exacerbated even further (via Insider). Harry revealed, "My mom was harassed throughout her life with my dad, but after they separated, the harassment went to new levels."

In addition to how much of her life was spent in the public eye, there are plenty of things we learned about Princess Diana after her death. Yet, as of just recently, the late princess' own words are shedding some new light on her painful experiences. Per Express, Diana and Charles were divorced in August of 1996, and while it was clear to all that the circumstances of the royal split were difficult, some recently publicized letters between Diana and two of her friends reveal just how harrowing the experience truly was.