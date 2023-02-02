Jinger Duggar Vuolo Doesn't Believe Josh Has 'Truly Changed'

Trigger warning: This article contains references to the sexual abuse of children.

When news broke that Josh Duggar, the eldest son of the family made famous by TLC's hit reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," had been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, many fans were not particularly surprised. Documents were leaked to InTouch Weekly back in 2015 that revealed Duggar had molested his sisters when he was between 14 and 15 years old (via Insider).

In his ruling on the original case, Judge Timothy Brooks stated, "Their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, discovered the abuse but did not report it." He added, "Instead, they decided to keep it a secret and discipline Joshua privately. Unfortunately, whatever Mr. and Mrs. Duggar tried to do to stop Joshua's behavior did not work." More allegations against the former reality star subsequently came to light.

Following a lengthy trial, Josh was found guilty and sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars (via NPR). While certain Duggars have kept their lips sealed on Josh's crimes, Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been a consistently loud voice against her brother. Now, she's speaking out about whether or not she thinks he has moved on from his criminal past.