Is Nina Worse Than Harmony? General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Defends Willow's Take
Like all good soap opera stories, the revelation of a major secret on "General Hospital" has finally come to a head and will have ramifications for a long time. Unaware that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) had leukemia, and sure that she would never want to know that her nemesis Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was her biological mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) learned that was an actual fact — and kept it a secret. After everyone learned that Willow is sick and in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant to save her life, Carly had no choice but to fess up, per Michael Fairman TV.
According to TV Season Spoilers, when Willow finally learned the truth about her and Nina's connection, she was understandably aghast since the two had been at odds for ages. Shocked and horrified, when Nina came to see her in the hospital, Willow told her that she was a worse mother than Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel). As longtime "GH" fans know, Willow had been given to Harmony to raise after Nina gave birth while in a coma. Harmony was involved in a cult called Dawn of Day and conspired with its leader Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to commit several heinous crimes, including drugging women — Willow included — so he could have sex with them (via Soaps in Depth).
Willow's portrayer Katelyn MacMullen recently gave her opinion about why her character would accuse Nina of being worse than Harmony.
Katelyn MacMullen theorizes about Willow's statement
Katelyn MacMullen was recently on Soap Opera Digest's podcast, "Dishing with Digest," and discussed how she got into acting, as well as her experience with other "General Hospital" actors. Of her on-screen nemesis, she stated, "Cynthia [Watros] is quite possibly the most incredible human.. She's so kind, she's so talented, and I love working with her because, as you can see when you watch her, she is so improvisational and so in the moment." MacMullen felt that working with Watros would make her a better actor. "It was hard because we had to, like, immediately hate each other, and we both were like, 'Wow! I really like you, and I really have to hate you in this scene!'"
Regarding the scene where Willow tells Nina that she's a worse mother than Harmony, she stated, "I don't know if I necessarily agree, but I didn't know if Willow was maybe... exaggerating." She went on to theorize that perhaps Willow wasn't stating a fact but just how she was feeling emotionally at that moment. "It's hard because, obviously, Harmony did some really shady stuff. Some really, really awful stuff. And Nina and Willow have just been butting heads now," she said.
She cited that "Willow is pregnant, hormonal, sick, exhausted, and devastated. I think it was more of a place of just, 'This is emotionally killing me right now.'" Only time will tell if Willow and Nina can form a mother-daughter relationship or they're destined to be enemies forever.