Is Nina Worse Than Harmony? General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Defends Willow's Take

Like all good soap opera stories, the revelation of a major secret on "General Hospital" has finally come to a head and will have ramifications for a long time. Unaware that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) had leukemia, and sure that she would never want to know that her nemesis Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was her biological mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) learned that was an actual fact — and kept it a secret. After everyone learned that Willow is sick and in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant to save her life, Carly had no choice but to fess up, per Michael Fairman TV.

According to TV Season Spoilers, when Willow finally learned the truth about her and Nina's connection, she was understandably aghast since the two had been at odds for ages. Shocked and horrified, when Nina came to see her in the hospital, Willow told her that she was a worse mother than Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel). As longtime "GH" fans know, Willow had been given to Harmony to raise after Nina gave birth while in a coma. Harmony was involved in a cult called Dawn of Day and conspired with its leader Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to commit several heinous crimes, including drugging women — Willow included — so he could have sex with them (via Soaps in Depth).

Willow's portrayer Katelyn MacMullen recently gave her opinion about why her character would accuse Nina of being worse than Harmony.