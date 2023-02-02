How Kate Middleton Is Keeping Her Valentine's Day Expectations Low

Certainly, now isn't the easiest time to be a member of the British royal family. Between Queen Elizabeth's passing, King Charles's ascension to the throne, and Harry's ongoing separation from the family, things are presumably tense around Buckingham, Windsor, and any other family palaces. That being said, fans of "The Crown" might argue that there's never an easy time to be a member of the royal family and that tensions are always high in any given palace.

With the row between Harry and the family growing wider and wider, Prince William and Kate Middleton have continued to put up a united front, continuing with their scheduled outreach events. Per Hello!, the pair attended the opening of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, and the Princess of Wales recently took a trip to the Leeds Kirkgate Market (via People).

Kate, in particular, has been a source of comfort for William in this trying time, as reported by Us Weekly in March 2021 — and something that doesn't appear to have changed in the years since. "Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations," a source told the magazine, with another adding, "Kate's used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She's been her husband's pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal."