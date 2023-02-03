18 Outfits Sure To Score A Touchdown At Super Bowl Parties

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's the best unofficial holiday of the year. Yup, it's time for the NFL's Super Bowl LVII. Generally speaking, folks will fall into one of three categories: football fanatics, Rihanna fans, and the just-here-for-the-snacks crowd. But regardless of whether you're tracking your squares in hopes of winning the Super Bowl prizes at work or just in it for the epic snacks, one thing's for sure: You want to look good doing it.

To accomplish this, it's important to look at your game-day strategy options. First off, if you're a football fan, you can coordinate your look to support whichever team you're rooting for. The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs. So, Philly fans will be rockin' a bit of midnight green, while Chiefs fans will go red and black. If your team didn't make it to the Super Bowl, you're more into RiRi's halftime performance, or just really into nachos (go Team Nachos!), you can choose a more generic sporty look or opt for a fun graphic tee or sweatshirt.

Touchdowns and team colors aside, we're also eager to find out if Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial will leave us in tears this year. But regardless of your motivation, it's a fun event that offers endless inspiration for putting together just the right look.