18 Outfits Sure To Score A Touchdown At Super Bowl Parties
It's the best unofficial holiday of the year. Yup, it's time for the NFL's Super Bowl LVII. Generally speaking, folks will fall into one of three categories: football fanatics, Rihanna fans, and the just-here-for-the-snacks crowd. But regardless of whether you're tracking your squares in hopes of winning the Super Bowl prizes at work or just in it for the epic snacks, one thing's for sure: You want to look good doing it.
To accomplish this, it's important to look at your game-day strategy options. First off, if you're a football fan, you can coordinate your look to support whichever team you're rooting for. The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs. So, Philly fans will be rockin' a bit of midnight green, while Chiefs fans will go red and black. If your team didn't make it to the Super Bowl, you're more into RiRi's halftime performance, or just really into nachos (go Team Nachos!), you can choose a more generic sporty look or opt for a fun graphic tee or sweatshirt.
Touchdowns and team colors aside, we're also eager to find out if Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial will leave us in tears this year. But regardless of your motivation, it's a fun event that offers endless inspiration for putting together just the right look.
Halftime is the best time
Obviously, before we even get to any team theme colors or "hurra, football!" looks, we need to get right down to business. Rihanna's Savage x Fenty has launched its Game Day Collection. And although the looks are casual, your game plan for snagging one of the Limited-Edition LVII Hoodies should be anything but chill since it's a one-time-only, limited-run. And if you're counting the days until her halftime show, you're not alone. One Instagram fan said, "I got a feelin'... she's gonna bring us something we will never forget! Can't wait!!"
Even the players are wearing leggings
You can't go wrong with a classic legging and sporty top outfit. It's good enough for the players, right? Most importantly, it's comfy even after you nosh your way through the glorious buffet of potato skins and cheesy spanakopita-style Super Bowl dip. This Booty By Brabants look pairs bright leggings with a football franchise windbreaker. One of the benefits of the brand's offerings is the range of colors. It has emerald-hued leggings perfect for Eagles fans and reds galore for those rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's the game plan — let's go braless
@klassynetwork
OUR WINTER EDIT IS LIVE!! ❄️🛍️ #klassynetwork #brami #builtinbra
A comfortable bra-free game day sounds pretty much perfect. Klassy Network makes it easy to switch up the mood from matching sweatsuit to crop top, and the built-in bosom support is an absolute game-changer, for sure. The best part is that Bramisuits are super versatile, so they'll end up being your go-to piece for creating endless slick, sporty looks. You can pair it with everything from cargo pants to an oversized blazer.
Sport a Mark Wahlberg-inspired look
Here's some easy math. Mark Wahlberg starred in the movie "Invincible," which is the real-life story of a Philadelphia Eagles underdog named Vince Papale. That cool culture nugget, plus the fact that Wahlberg launched his own athleisure line, equals an opportunity to be the coolest kid at your Super Bowl LVII party. Wahlberg's clothing line, Municipal, offers essentials with just a wee whisper of edge, like a raw hem sleeve here and there. So, it's a cute look for Super Bowl and beyond.
Three cheers for red metallic looks
@shopbuddylove
BUDDYLOVE'S SALE IS EXTENDED😲😲 It's not too late to get 40% off! Use code: FRIDAY22 some exclusions apply. #salecontinues #blackfriday #blackfridaydeals #haul #ootd
Kansas City fans, listen up. The odds that this look will steal the show are pretty much 100% guaranteed. So, score it from the brand Buddy Love, Santa, or even call in an advance favor from the Easter Bunny. However, don't let the opportunity to wear these gorgeous metallic shorts pass you by. The red shorts paired with the western-style white boots also just so happens to be a low-key wink to a classic cheerleader look.
Create a clean monochrome look for Super Bowl Sunday
The Etsy shop Hearts & Crown, known for its cute graphic apparel, posted this monochromatic football look on Instagram and we can't get enough. It's super cozy, and the neutral color is flattering on everyone. Plus, the football-themed graphic gives it a playful vibe, perfect for Super Bowl Sunday. Adding a beanie in the same hue makes it extra sporty and gives the outfit a curated-but-casual finish. It'll easily take you from pre-game to the finish line in cozy style.
Because a bodysuit will never let you down
@courtney.shields
#ootd #superbowloutfit #fitcheck #comfyoutfits #LaysGoldenDuet #AVrboForTogether #superbowlsunday2022 #fyp
A throwback to 2022 proves that your Super Bowl ensemble doesn't need to be a whole "go team" vibe to achieve a killer game-day look. TikTok influencer Courtney Shields pulls off a hot-as-hell vibe with some Top Shop sweats and a peek-a-boo bodysuit. The Converse kicks and cross-body bag definitely pull it all together. Plus, we also love the extra baubles, so don't be shy about adding in some coordinating accessories. You'll look amazing!
You can never go wrong with the classic Americana aesthetic
Influencer carnationsandlace is serving up a sporty spice moment in this all-American color combination. She's bringing together casual tuxedo-striped jeans and a plaid button-down for a sporty-preppy hybrid. Along those lines, the red stripe in the jeans is a nice touch for Kansas City fans and is easily paired with a red team logo sweatshirt. And bonus points here because Lane Bryant offers these jeans in sizes 16 to 38/40.
Put these vegan leather joggers on instant replay
Well, here's a bold-but-true statement. Vegan leather joggers are coming delightfully close to stealing the title of "most versatile" wardrobe piece from the time-loved classic, the little black dress. This creamy, dreamy look is all the evidence we need. Not only are these joggers comfortable, but the leather look gives the outfit that little something extra — perfect for a Super Bowl party. Pair these joggers with a chunky sherpa hiker, ballet flat, or kitten heel. You can't go wrong.
Cheerleader pom poms but on your cute boots
We don't need to over-explain the fringe benefits of these boots. They're one of those staple pieces you pull out of the closet when you're looking for something that screams cozy chic. One of the upsides to these Bearpaw boots is that they're available in six different colors. So, Kansas City fangirls might opt for red or white, but there are still plenty of options if that's not your team. In theory, you could go with the avocado green boots if you're more of a Team Guac gal!
Is this the perfect look for Eagles fans?
We're not saying this is the perfect dress for Philly Eagles fans, but we wouldn't argue if you casually mention it at halftime. It's just right in so many ways — the color, casual-cute vibe, and flattering batwing arm silhouette. It's definitely low-key enough for the Super Bowl Party, but also ready for any post-game, celebratory pub crawls, too — especially with those crocodile boots. This look is destined to steal the spotlight.
Rihanna embraces the 'sharing' is caring mantra
Did you guys hear the news? Someone accidentally double-booked the stadium, but Rihanna was gracious enough to let the football folks do their thing before and after her performance. Classic RiRi. So, if you're counting the minutes to the super Bowl LVII halftime show, a graphic tee that shows your true allegiance is the right play. The punny tee seems to be the hot ticket, and a quick Etsy search yields plenty of results. Go for it!
There's nothing more Philly than Paddy's Pub
It's not the ultimate Super Bowl LVII outfit inspiration roundup unless it includes a shout-out to Philly's unofficial (and 100% fictional) bar, Paddy's Pub. So, we're including a classic look — and laugh — from the cult-favorite show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Of course, any die-hard fan knows that all you really need is a team tee and some good, old-fashioned superstition, right? So, take a cue from Mac and grab a quick "go birds" tee.
Add a touch of classic suede to your Super Bowl style
Jonquil Alyse knows there's just a special magic that happens when you pop on a pair of PF Flyers. The Instagrammer known as luxeandlabeless demonstrates just how easy it is to work the classic sneaker brand into a look. Of course, we love the gold-hued suede version, which would be a lovely accent for a Kansas City Chiefs-inspired outfit. And not to be excluded, Eagles enthusiasts can scoop up a pair in the Aventurine color, which offers a spot-on match for that go-birds life.
Two words: yes, please
If you want to bring something spicy to the Super Bowl party, forget the jalapeno nachos and recreate this outfit instead. This ultra-flattering look is the physical embodiment of the Whitney Houston song "I'm Every Woman." Plus, those boots add just a sprinkle of Wonder Woman girl power. As it stands, it's an instant yes for the ladies rooting on the Chiefs, but swap the red for a green-hued bootie and let your inner Eagle soar.
Support a stylish Philly-based business
Philidelphia fans that want to go all in can check out the cute athleisure looks from Wear Well, a sustainably-focused brand based in Philly. The Every Day Jogger offers a chic minimalist aesthetic, especially when worn as a matching set. A coordinated sweat suit accomplishes many goals, a fact that makes it a front-runner for Super Bowl styling. Sure, it ensures you're cute, but it also guarantees you're just as cozy on the floor if you forget to call dibs on your couch seat.
Your fandom is unique, so create a custom Super Bowl look
@customdesignsbykels
My girl Paige looks so cute in her custom beanie made by us 😍🔥 DM us on Instagram (@customdesignsbykels)to place an order today !!#nflwife #superbowl #nfcchampionship #fyp #gobirds #superbowllvii #nflplayoffs #customgamedayapparel
Beanie? Check. Team jacket? Check. It's time for kick-off, baby! We love this custom riff on a classic look, posted by TikTok influencer customdesignsbykels. If you want to replicate this vibe, ask around on social media to find a local source. However, keep in mind this hands-on work might have a longer lead time. If you're not having any luck, Amazon does offer customization under its Merch on Demand service.
This style is not destined for the sidelines
You know how most people have a drawer dedicated to pajamas and another just for underwear? Well, vegan leather deserves the same level of wardrobe real estate. Along those lines, incorporating a legging or cigarette-style leg into your collection will add effortless depth to your wardrobe rotation. And, as luck would have it, Kansas City locals can grab a pair for just $25 at Sugar Boutique. The rest of us can easily score a pair at retailers such as Gap.