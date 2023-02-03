Royal Author Believes King Charles Wed Princess Diana Over Queen Camilla For One Reason

Before King Charles III tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, he had a very public and tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana, the mother of his two children, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, per Vanity Fair. After the couple's engagement announcement in 1981, it seemed everything went downhill quickly.

Though they had the wedding of the century later that same year, there was trouble in paradise soon after. Cheating and controversy made headlines throughout their union. We finally learned why Charles and Diana divorced, but the answer isn't as clear as you would guess. Diana struggled with royal duties, the press hounded her, and truthfully, the pair just didn't know each other well before they said 'I do.' However, a major reason was that King Charles was still in love with Camilla while he was married to Diana, according to Town & Country.

Many wondered why Charles, whose heart seemed to always belong to Camilla, didn't marry her in the first place. Now, a royal author is sharing why she believes the king committed to Diana over the queen consort.