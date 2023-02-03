Honoring Paco Rabanne's Groundbreaking Contributions To Fashion With 5 Jaw-Dropping Looks

Spanish designer and perfumer, Paco Rabanne, has passed away at the age of 88. Before he was known as a high-fashion visionary with a taste for the subversive, Rabanne fled the Spanish Civil War to France with his mother, who was, at the time, the head of tailoring for Spanish fashion house Balenciaga (per People). He made his own fashion debut in 1964 with a controversial collection of twelve dresses, dubbed "The Twelve Experimental Dresses," followed by 1966's "The Twelve Unwearable Dresses," which featured garments made of unconventional materials, including plastics and metals (via Met Museum). First a student of architecture, some of the designer's most famous pieces feature construction made bare; chain links become thread seams, metals become fabrics. Rabanne retired from designing in 1999.

Scanning through Rabanne's most iconic looks, one is first struck with the recognition of armor, due to his substantial use of chainmail. So much metal, however, is frequently offset with the softness of a mesh quality, or the presence of bare skin. His pieces become like jewelry in a sense, decorating the body as well as suggesting its protection. But his work is not brutal and cold, like armor might suggest, but whimsical and unexpected, even futuristic, playing with textures and optics as a means of subversion, equipping wearers with fashion for the new age. He solidified his place as a legendary designer of the counterculture, insisting that fashion hold its ground in the present, as well as honor the potential for change in the future.