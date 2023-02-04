Dreaming Of The Beach This Winter? Try The Seashell Nail Trend

In the middle of the dark, cold winter, it makes sense that you'd start dreaming of warmer weather. Imagine this: You've driven to the beach with the windows down, music on, and sunglasses poised atop your head. As you saunter across the warm sand in search of the perfect spot to shake out a towel, eager to flip open your favorite summer read, your nails catch the light of the sun. But these are not just any nails. They're seashell nails, a new manicure micro-trend reminiscent of a pearlescent shell.

According to the creator of the trend, Kim Truong, "It's an edgier take on the glazed-nail trend, so I can definitely see it trending for the summer" (via PopSugar). It's clear that opalescent nails are the new glazed donut nails. And with the dark mermaid look on the trend tidal wave for 2023, these nails could be the perfect complement.

But just as no two seashells are the same, this manicure becomes one-of-a-kind when combined with a 3D element using builder gel, mimicking the natural contours of a shell and introducing the elements of light and shadow, which are all the more brilliant in the sun. Nail artist @ohmynails on Instagram even uses clear gel on top of a chrome color to add dimension to the look.