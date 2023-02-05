Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe

Miranda Lambert walked the 2023 Grammys red carpet wearing a long black dress that was gorgeous, but the silver fringe was — in our opinion — a bit much. The sequins fashion trend appears to not be going anywhere in 2023, but if you are planning on doing some sparkly fringe, take Lambert's look as a what not to wear.

But first, here's what we applaud about this fringe dress. The fringe trend is typically connected with country and rural culture in general, according to Tobi head stylist Joanna Angeles (per InStyle). "Fringe is heavily associated with western wear," Angeles said, so kudos to Lambert for embracing her country roots!

Angeles also recommends juxtaposing fringe with edgier accessories or pieces. The long black dress certainly fits in this category. However, it's the amount of fringe that seems to be at issue here. When going for a fringe look, remember: "less is more," per Italist. Be intentional about what fringe pieces and how much you're wearing in an outfit, according to Fabulous After 40. Fringe lining on the shoulders of your top or bottom of your dress's hem will be better than a fringe explosion.