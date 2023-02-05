Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe
Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
A beauty in her own right, some of Lambert's looks have been better than others. At the 2023 Grammys, she walked along the red carpet with her hubby. Though the happy couple is indeed gorgeous, we aren't sure that this was Lambert's best outfit.
Lambert's black and silver dress is fringe overload
Miranda Lambert walked the 2023 Grammys red carpet wearing a long black dress that was gorgeous, but the silver fringe was — in our opinion — a bit much. The sequins fashion trend appears to not be going anywhere in 2023, but if you are planning on doing some sparkly fringe, take Lambert's look as a what not to wear.
But first, here's what we applaud about this fringe dress. The fringe trend is typically connected with country and rural culture in general, according to Tobi head stylist Joanna Angeles (per InStyle). "Fringe is heavily associated with western wear," Angeles said, so kudos to Lambert for embracing her country roots!
Angeles also recommends juxtaposing fringe with edgier accessories or pieces. The long black dress certainly fits in this category. However, it's the amount of fringe that seems to be at issue here. When going for a fringe look, remember: "less is more," per Italist. Be intentional about what fringe pieces and how much you're wearing in an outfit, according to Fabulous After 40. Fringe lining on the shoulders of your top or bottom of your dress's hem will be better than a fringe explosion.