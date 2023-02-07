Jason Biggs And Jenny Mollen Talk Losing Your Vegan Card With Babybel - Exclusive Interview

Speaking of vegan curious, Jason, your character's storyline in "American Pie" revolved around losing a different kind of V-card. Do you feel like you have a special connection to this campaign?

Biggs: I certainly do. It feels pretty darn organic to me. That's why one of the many reasons why hopping on this campaign was exciting for me: One, because we are a Babybel household. We have been for years and years. Two, because I am vegan curious. I'm not vegan, but especially as I've grown up a little bit more and expanded my palate and also want to mind my health a little bit more, I've been experimenting and trying more plant-based items and dairy-free stuff. This [is a] perfect tie-in. My first time here trying Babybel Plant-Based is with someone I trust very much.

Mollen: Do you trust me?

Biggs: I love you. I love you very much. Maybe we don't need to throw trust into the equation. Maybe love is all you need. I believe someone sang that once, and I think that's correct.

But obviously, the similarities are hard to ignore. That was 25 years ago. Twenty-five years ago, I was having a first time of a different sort, and now it's with a much more enjoyable food product, if I may say so myself.

That's very important to know, I think.

Biggs: I think everyone at home would like to know that.

What other vegan products do you both enjoy? Jenny, are you vegan curious? I know you eat healthy, pretty much.

Mollen: Yeah. I grew up not eating red meat. My dad wrote books on diet and exercise and low-protein everything, so for me, it's an easier lifestyle adjustment. I love doing plant-based milks only. I am borderline vegan.

Biggs: You are borderline.

Mollen: Unless I'm eating ...

Biggs: It's very rare. This is a perfect, very organic fit for Jenny.

Mollen: I kept saying to Jason, "This campaign happened because of me." Then I saw all of the "American Pie" stuff, and I was like, "Maybe it's not about me."

Biggs: Interesting. Maybe you weren't the one to get this job. Interesting.

That's why you're a team though, right?

Biggs: Exactly right.