Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.

The president explained that he needed everybody's support to continue building back better, joking, "To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress." However, despite the rousing address, social media was abuzz with an incident that took place before Biden even took the stage.

As a video shared on Twitter demonstrated, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appeared to kiss Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on the lips as they greeted each other in the crowd. Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," spoke exclusively to The List about what was really going on in this headline-grabbing moment.