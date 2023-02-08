Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Husband Praises Her For Walking Away From Parents' Rules

When Jinger Duggar Vuolo tied the knot with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, the former reality star began to experiment outside of the strict values with which she was raised. During her time on "19 Kids and Counting" and spinoff "Counting On," Jinger was never seen wearing anything other than a long dress or floor-length skirt. However, soon after she married Jeremy, in 2016, Jinger started wearing pants — something her parents strongly discouraged.

According to People, the former reality star shared that Jeremy helped her understand that a dress code is not included in the Bible. "I realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants," Jinger acknowledged in her book, "The Hope We Hold." Thus, "Modesty isn't only about what you wear. It's about the position of your heart." Now, she almost exclusively wears pants.

Of course, Jinger's outfit choices are not the only thing that Jeremy has helped her change following their union. Many of the strict values the Duggar family holds no longer fit Jinger's lifestyle, per Entertainment Tonight. In her latest book, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Detangling Faith from Fear," she addresses her change in ideology, and naturally, Jeremy couldn't be prouder.