Queen Camilla's Low-Key Valentine's Day Plans Away From King Charles

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles are quite the lovebirds. Their romance blossomed from the moment they were first introduced in 1970, but the relationship wasn't meant to be — at least not at first anyway (via People). Though the chemistry was instant, both parties found love elsewhere before coming back together years later, with Charles ultimately marrying Princess Diana instead of Camilla.

Even though Charles tied the knot with someone else, he couldn't stay away from Camilla. The then-Prince of Wales attempted to hide his affair with the now queen consort, but Diana's suspicions were inevitably confirmed, and Charles's wandering eye was revealed publicly, per Reader's Digest. The king finally acknowledged his relationship with Camilla two years after he and Diana officially split, shocking the world in the process.

Now, of course, we know that it was all meant to be since Charles and Camilla lived happily ever after. However, the queen consort will be celebrating Valentine's Day low-key and away from her long-time partner this year.