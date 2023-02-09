What 'Dermatologist Tested' Actually Means (And Why It Shouldn't Always Be A Selling Point)

We all know how important skincare is for looking and feeling our best. Consequently, most of us regularly try out new products to make sure we're getting the most out of our skincare routines. Anyone who's tried a new product knows just how many factors you need to take into consideration to find the best choice for you. From seeking out cruelty-free products to building a skincare routine for dry skin, getting rid of inflammatory acne, or treating any one of the myriad other skin issues that affect us all, there's a lot to think about when picking out a new serum, cleanser, or moisturizer.

There's one thing, in particular, that we see on numerous product labels that typically makes us feel as though we're in safe hands. The phrase in question: "dermatologist tested." No one knows how to care for our skin better than a dermatologist, right? So why wouldn't we take their advice about which skincare products to add to our regular routines? This is the perfectly logical conclusion many of us jump to, and it's exactly what the folks creating the product labels in question want us to think. In reality, though, "dermatologist tested" doesn't actually mean what most of us presume it does.