Details Revealed About Queen Margrethe's Health Condition

When asked to name a long-reigning European queen, most Americans would have only one answer: The late Queen Elizabeth II. However, there is another formidable female monarch still nobly serving her country. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has been on the throne since 1972, following the death of her father, King Frederik IX. Although both Queen Elizabeth and Queen Juliana of the Netherlands were already reigning at the time Margrethe ascended, she is the only surviving European queen and currently the longest-serving European monarch as of 2023, per Royal Central.

But a long life and career inevitably bring heartaches. In September 2022, the queen mourned the loss of her British counterpart along with the rest of the world and was among the many dignitaries who flew to London to attend the grand state funeral. Although Margrethe was in the midst of celebrating her own 50th anniversary as Danish queen, she shifted the dates of some of the planned events so as not to pull focus. Sadly, Margrethe also tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest, according to USA Today.

Just a few weeks later, Margrethe unexpectedly found herself at another funeral, this one for someone within her own family. King Constantine II of Greece, who was married to Margrethe's younger sister Anne-Marie, died on January 10 at the age of 82 (via the Associated Press). Sadly, a short while afterward, worrying news emerged about the health of the queen herself.