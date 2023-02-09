King Charles' Wardrobe Malfunction Humanizes Him With Royal Fans

Earlier this week, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visited Brick Lane, where in addition to conversing with people and ordering take-out food from a South Asian restaurant, the royal couple visited the Brick Lane Mosque, one of the most prominent sites in the area (via The Mirror). Before becoming a mosque, the building served as a church and then a synagogue. Now that it is a mosque, The King and Queen made certain to follow appropriate customs when paying a visit.

As such, before entering the building, King Charles removed his shoes as a show of respect, and proceeded to tour the mosque in his socks. A moment that might otherwise have been notable for The King's respectful behavior is instead being celebrated for another reason: the state of Charles' socks.

Onlookers and photographers quickly noticed that there was a visible hole in one of The King's socks, prompting people across social media to comment on the fact that perhaps even royalty is just like them after all.