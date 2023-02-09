King Charles' Wardrobe Malfunction Humanizes Him With Royal Fans
Earlier this week, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visited Brick Lane, where in addition to conversing with people and ordering take-out food from a South Asian restaurant, the royal couple visited the Brick Lane Mosque, one of the most prominent sites in the area (via The Mirror). Before becoming a mosque, the building served as a church and then a synagogue. Now that it is a mosque, The King and Queen made certain to follow appropriate customs when paying a visit.
As such, before entering the building, King Charles removed his shoes as a show of respect, and proceeded to tour the mosque in his socks. A moment that might otherwise have been notable for The King's respectful behavior is instead being celebrated for another reason: the state of Charles' socks.
Onlookers and photographers quickly noticed that there was a visible hole in one of The King's socks, prompting people across social media to comment on the fact that perhaps even royalty is just like them after all.
How a hole in a sock won hearts
Often, average citizens can feel fairly disconnected from Royals, as they appear to live lives of perfect luxury and privilege, far removed from what the average person's life is like. Moments like this one, in which one of the most famous royals on the planet appears to have an issue similar to those dealt with by common folks all the time tend to humanize royals to their fans and subjects.
That is exactly what happened when the world caught a glimpse of King Charles' imperfect sock. The hole, which appeared to be in the black sock on his right foot, left many people smiling and saying things across social media like, "King Charles is truly one of us! Most of us have at least one pair of socks with a hole" (via Express). Others echoed this sentiment, saying that King Charles is "one of us" and "Just like us!"
It just goes to show that The Palace can plan as many positive PR tactics as it wants, but sometimes it's the accidental human moments that endear royals to their public the most.