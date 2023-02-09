The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Has Some Good Advice For His Soap Alter-Ego

Sean Kanan tends to get involved in only the juiciest soap opera storylines. His character A.J. Quartermaine, on "General Hospital," caused a car accident that changed the course of his brother Jason Quartermaine's (Steve Burton) life, turning his sibling into Jason Morgan in the process. He's also helped out the evil Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer), as Deacon Sharpe on "The Bold and the Beautiful." In and around those roles, Kanan exec-produced the successful and award-winning series, "Studio City."

He's even written several books including "Way of the Cobra" and its sequel, "Way of the Cobra: Welcome to the Kumite." Both tomes are designed to help motivate the reader. On top of that, the soap star used those books as a jumping-off point to become a success coach, according to his website. On "B&B," Deacon went from small-time crook to high-flying restaurant owner when he purchased Il Giardino's. He had quite literally been living in the bistro's broom closet but was able to get a proper apartment where Deacon opened his door to Sheila, who was on the lam at the time.

Deacon and Sheila had a twisted romance after she faked her death to hide from the authorities. When Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) accidentally bumped into a disguised Sheila and realized her true identity, Deacon wiped the security camera footage to help her escape, per Soaps.com. If this secret got out, Deacon's life would be upended. Naturally, the actor has some words of wisdom for him.