Is TikTok's Beloved Kosas Concealer Prone To Mold? Here's What To Know About The New Allegations

Beauty using clean, non-toxic products is not new. "Clean beauty" has indeed become a movement. As makeup lovers seek out further information about what actually goes in the products they put on their faces, some are avoiding certain ingredients when buying makeup.

But the untold truth of clean beauty is that there's no set standard as to what it is, meaning brands are free to conceptualize their own ideas, within, of course, the regulations of the FDA. So when beauty brand Kosas hit the market, they carved out that definition for themselves. Kosas follows European standards for ingredients, which are famously more stringent than those in the U.S. Kosas claims that it "bans 2,700 ingredients" that it has deemed unsuitable for use in its cosmetics, including parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, formaldehyde, sulfates, aluminum, cyclic silicones, and more. Instead, Kosas uses natural extracts in its makeup products and emphasizes an environmentally-friendly ethos.

Despite its ambitious intentions, Kosas has come under scrutiny after allegations made in a Reddit post that the Kosas Revealer Concealer developed mold and a rancid smell after less than a year. TikTokers then flooded the platform with anecdotes about their Kosas concealers, too, speculating that because the product uses natural ingredients they could expire. What's really going on with the beloved beauty product?