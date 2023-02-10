Why Saying 'I Love You' Too Soon Could Be A Major Relationship Red Flag

On his podcast "On Purpose," host and life coach Jay Shetty discusses why saying "I love you" too soon could stop the relationship from growing long-term. He cites a survey on love-bombing by Shane Co which found that 70% of people have had a partner that said "I love you" within the first month of dating. "Now, I promise you right now, there is no way that in the first month of seeing each other, someone can truly love you completely, fully, wholly. Yes, they can like you, yes they can be into you, yes they can be attracted to you, yes they can want to love you," Shetty says. "And the problem is we love hearing those three words. We want to hear them so badly, and we want to feel them."

"The first red flag in a relationship is when someone says they love us too soon," Shetty continues. "We have to be very careful. We have to slow it down. We have to be thoughtful," he says.

Shetty advises first to define what it means to love somebody or what it means when somebody loves you before you take that step. And if you are unsure when to say those words, here are a few signs you should not say "I love you" and a few signs you should say "I love you." Listen to your gut and intuition, and remember you are lovable the way you are right now.