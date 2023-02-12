Erin Andrews' Unexpected Super Bowl 2023 Outfit Change Is A Total Touchdown

As Super Bowl 2023 kicks off, fans are eager to see Rihanna's halftime performance, the ads that will go down in history, and which team will come out on top in the end. But fans know that, sometimes, it's the unexpected details and happenings outside the big game that cause a stir. Case in point: sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

By now, Andrews is a bona fide Super Bowl pro, having reported at the event three times before (per USA Today). A celebrity in her own right, the FOX sportscaster is no stranger to making headlines for her sports commentary — as well as for her outfits.

According to The Spun, Andrews showed up to the State Farm Stadium in a white suit, alongside reporter Charissa Thompson dressed in a white suit. However, viewers and online commenters did a double take when Andrews soon ditched her all-white ensemble for something totally different.