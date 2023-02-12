'90s Looks From Rakuten's Clueless-Inspired Super Bowl 2023 Ad We'd Rock Today
"Clueless" and football may not seem to go hand in hand, but the iconic movie inspired one of this year's most noteworthy Super Bowl commercials in a big way. Almost 28 years after the 1995 blockbuster hit theaters — and infiltrated our closets — Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Cher Horowitz in the clip, The New York Times reported. The ad was for Rakuten, an online retailer, and in the "Extended Cher Cut" version, Silverstone struts to the front of her class, shopping bags in tow.
In an obvious nod to the original movie, she then announces to the class, "I used to be pretty clueless about shopping," before proclaiming you'd "have to be butt crazy" to not shop with Rakuten. The Super Bowl ad also shows the character browsing her impressive wardrobe, crashing her car into a delivery van, and clashing with frenemy Amber. Some things never change!
Most importantly, the ad channels the "Clueless" era with '90s-inspired outfits still worth rocking today. Here are the best looks from the clip.
Matching plaid sets still look fresh after 28 years
For Rakuten's Super Bowl ad, Alicia Silverstone tapped friend and designer Christian Siriano to bring "Clueless" fashion back to life in 2023. "He was obviously the first person I thought of because when they told me they wanted to update everything, I was like, of course I have to do this with my buddy," Silverstone explained to The Hollywood Reporter.
The main outfit from the commercial is a very Cher-esque yellow plaid skirt set. Matching sets have been trending for the last few seasons, making this look just as easy to pull off today as it was in 1995. Cher's love of blazers and mini skirts can also be seen in a black and white outfit, complete with a lacy top. Additionally, the clip drew inspiration from the black beret Cher wears in the original movie, this time turning it red to match a strawberry-colored sweater vest.
For those still in their villain era, Amber's outfit is equally worth recreating. In contrast to Cher's sunny yellow style, Amber is in all black, with a tinsel-touched jacket and a '90s black choker necklace.