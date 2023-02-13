Days Of Our Lives Stars Chandler Massey And Zach Tinker Set To Leave Soap Once Again
Over the years, "Days of Our Lives" fans have grown used to seeing some of the most iconic super couples of all time. The show has built an audience from their dramatic storylines as well as their epic romances, many of which have spanned decades. Pairings like Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) have delighted fans for generations, and they continue to inspire viewers to tune in today.
However, viewers have also seen some of their favorite characters leave Salem. Recently, characters like Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) have all been written out of the sudser. Last week it was also revealed that Lindsay Arnold, who plays the role of Allie Horton on the show, will also be leaving Salem in the near future. Sadly, fans of the Peacock series will soon be saying goodbye to one of Salem's most beloved super couples as well.
According to Soaps, it will be Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) saying their goodbyes this time around.
Days of Our Lives fans will see Will and Sonny leave Salem yet again
In addition to Allie Horton's departure, Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis will exit "Days of Our Lives" in February, per Soap Hub. Viewers will say their final farewells to the couple known as "WilSon" shortly after Valentine's Day. But of course, fans know that many characters have a knack for returning to the series on a regular basis, and it's unlikely that we've seen the last of Will and Sonny's love story.
Fans have been watching Will and Sonny's romance since 2011. Upon meeting, Sonny helped Will come to terms with his sexuality and the two fell head over heels in love. Although they've had a very rocky relationship, they've always found their way back to each other. The duo even made history as the first-ever gay male couple to get married on daytime television (via Los Angeles Times).
For his part, Chandler Massey has been in and out of Salem as Will for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, Tinker, who took over the role of Sonny from Freddie Smith in 2022, has landed a role on the CBS series "Fire Country." Only time will tell if Will and Sonny will return to Salem, but fans are holding out hope.