Days Of Our Lives Stars Chandler Massey And Zach Tinker Set To Leave Soap Once Again

In addition to Allie Horton's departure, Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis will exit "Days of Our Lives" in February, per Soap Hub. Viewers will say their final farewells to the couple known as "WilSon" shortly after Valentine's Day. But of course, fans know that many characters have a knack for returning to the series on a regular basis, and it's unlikely that we've seen the last of Will and Sonny's love story.

Fans have been watching Will and Sonny's romance since 2011. Upon meeting, Sonny helped Will come to terms with his sexuality and the two fell head over heels in love. Although they've had a very rocky relationship, they've always found their way back to each other. The duo even made history as the first-ever gay male couple to get married on daytime television (via Los Angeles Times).

For his part, Chandler Massey has been in and out of Salem as Will for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, Tinker, who took over the role of Sonny from Freddie Smith in 2022, has landed a role on the CBS series "Fire Country." Only time will tell if Will and Sonny will return to Salem, but fans are holding out hope.