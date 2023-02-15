Countdown Begins For The Long-Awaited Return Of Days Of Our Lives' Legendary Bo And Hope

"Days of Our Lives" fans know that Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) are one of the soap opera's most iconic supercouples. The pair became huge fan favorites in the early 1980s and captivated viewers with their epic love story. Through the decades, Bo and Hope had their share of ups and downs. The pair have been kidnapped, brainwashed, presumed dead, and more. They've also sadly dealt with the heartbreaking death of their young son, Zack Brady.

In 2015, it appeared that Bo and Hope's love story had officially come to an end when Bo died from a brain tumor in Hope's arms. However, years later, the couple reunited on the soap's spin-off series "Beyond Salem." When Hope was killed and sent to heaven, she met up with Bo and even got to see her son, Zack. Bo encouraged Hope to return to the land of the living, but not before they shared one final dance together.

Hope did return to her body, and by the end of the season, it was discovered that Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) had been keeping Bo's body cryogenically frozen. Once she gathered three powerful prisms, she was able to bring him back to life. Now, Bo and Hope are both returning to the flagship show, and fans can hardly wait.