Marysol Patton Says The Drama Gets 'Pretty Ugly' In Real Housewives Of Miami - Exclusive Interview

How have you adapted to the show's coming back on air after more than eight years? Did you feel like you had a little bit of a leg up on new cast members as an OG Miami housewife?

It's like riding a bicycle — they say you just get back on and go. I don't feel like we missed a beat. It felt very natural and normal, because remember, I stayed in touch and spent time with the girls. It's like we're hanging out, but there's a camera there — and we don't even notice the cameras.

Are there times when you notice the cameras more or less, in different situations?

I noticed the camera the most in the confessional because it's right in my face.

That makes sense. Have you kept up on other Housewife franchises, or do you have any other favorite cast members in other cities?

I don't watch much of the other shows, but I like all the girls I met on the "[The Real Housewives] Ultimate Girls Trip." They were terrific. I'm dear old friends with Luann [de Lesseps] and Sonja [Morgan], Margaret [Josephs], Jill Darren, Adrienne Malouf — starting to make good friends with Sutton [Stracke] ... NeNe [Leakes] was dear old friend, Cynthia Bailey. We've all known each other for so long because we all started in the beginning.

Through Bravo and through Bravo Con, or — ?

There were so few of us back in the day. There were less franchises; there were less women on each show. They were all new shows.

You are one of the people standing off the side making a lot of jokes about what's going on, which I appreciate. You joked about Alexia after she was fighting with Adriana [de Moura]'s boyfriend — you said you wanted a new best friend. Do you feel like that is something you feel every now and then with your close friends, or is it more common with Alexia because she's got such a big personality?

Well, when I said that, it was about something else, but they inserted it there. That was me f***ing around about something else — it wasn't about that. But I'm not supposed to say that, I guess.

I feel like you could say that.

Listen, she's like my sister. Do you have a sister or brother?

I do.

You argue with your siblings, but you love them to death. That's your blood, and she's my blood. We bicker sometimes, but we love even harder and laugh even harder. It wouldn't be normal if we never had a little bit of a disagreement, for goodness' sake. We definitely disagree, but for the most part, we agree.

That's interesting to know that they edited that in there.

Yeah — I was referring to something else in the moment.

Can you tell us what you were referring to, or was it just something else going on?

No, I'd rather not.

That's okay. Even when you don't agree with Alexia, it seems like you're supportive of her.

We support each other. I'm not always right. She's not always right. She's not always wrong. Nobody is.