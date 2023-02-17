Chrishell Stause On Tracking A Killer In A Rose For Her Grave - Exclusive Interview

How did you become involved in "A Rose for Her Grave"?

I was excited to work with Lifetime on this. I've worked with them on movies in the past, but this one is based off of a bestselling book by Ann Rule. It's also based off of a real-life crime — multiple crimes. That's shocking that this happened ... I don't want to spoil anything for anyone who hasn't read the book. But I got to play a real-life badass woman that I was excited to help bring to the screen, and I started with a conversation about it. My schedule's a little crazy, but [I was] trying to see if I could figure it out. I really wanted to do it, but sometimes, logistically, I can't.

I was excited to be able to make this work logistically and partner with Lifetime on this and bring this story to the screen, because I was very inspired by all of the women involved in this story. Of course, I want to see some justice, and it's crazy that this happened. I love watching things like this — anything based on a true story. It's something that I would've wanted to watch, and I definitely wanted to be involved in it. I'm excited that we were able to make that happen.

Can you tell me a bit about Lori Baker, your character? What attracted you to her?

Lori is very different than me, so I liked that I'm going to be acting. People know me as Chrishell in "Selling Sunset," and it's a very glamorous thing that we do on that show. Lori is the opposite. I was attracted to that, that it would be able to show a different side to myself with acting.

There's no glam in this movie. It's all very understated. She's great with cars and sports and all the things that I'm not. There was that. Then, the other part [is I was] so inspired by somebody that was able to hear what the authorities were telling her and not take that as the answer and keep going, wanting to get to the bottom of things. A lot of times, if someone in authority — like a police officer or something — tells us [something], we drop it. Lori did not do that, and I was inspired by that.