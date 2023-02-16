The Young And The Restless Star Melissa Claire Egan Has Big Baby News

These days, it's become much more acceptable for women to discuss their fertility issues. According to the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, approximately 9% of men and 11% of women of reproductive age have experienced infertility issues. Given that this is a fairly wide swath of the population, it makes sense that people are finally being more open about their struggles, hoping it'll help others find solace in their shared experience.

"The Young and the Restless" star Melissa Claire Egan is among those women who have reckoned with infertility. Three months ago, Egan joined fellow soap star Maurice Benard on his podcast "State of Mind," in which she discussed how infertility has affected her. "I always joke that I can't relate to mental health issues, but I can relate to fertility issues until the cows come home," Egan revealed before adding, "I have been very vocal about it. I have had two miscarriages. It took five years for me to have my son. I have this thing called PCOS [polycystic ovarian syndrome]. I have this thing called silent endometriosis. I pretty much had everything wrong."

Although Egan was eventually able to get pregnant with her son, Caden, she had to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get there.