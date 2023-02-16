Days Of Our Lives Goes Back To The Beginning With Bo And Hope's Very First Meeting

"Days of Our Lives" has created plenty of supercouples over the years. Parings such as John Black and Marlena Evans, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis, Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux, and many more have delighted fans of the show for decades. However, many longtime viewers know that not many couples can compete with the iconic duo of Bo and Hope Brady.

Bo is a member of Salem's beloved working-class Brady family. As the son of Caroline and Shawn Brady Sr., Bo worked for everything he had. He even served in the military alongside his best friend, Steve. Meanwhile, Hope's upbringing was a bit different. Hope was raised by her father, Doug Williams, and his wife, her own half-sister, Julie Olson. Sadly, Hope's mother, Addie Horton, died when Hope was very young.

Although they seemed to come from different worlds, Bo and Hope's connection was undeniable. Over the years, the couple endured kidnapping, brainwashing, and the shocking death of their young son Zack Brady. When Bo tragically died from cancer, fans believed the couple's love story was over. However, Bo and Hope are now returning to the show, and the soap opera is taking viewers for a walk down memory lane by reliving the pair's first meeting.