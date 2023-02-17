Why One Royal Expert Believes Kate Middleton Is Seeking 'Revenge' On Meghan Markle

The conflict between William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has become well known. The rift between the royal couples started in 2019 when the media pitted Kate and Meghan against each other, though rumors have been swirling for years that the brothers were at odds.

The strain between the couples was further confirmed by Harry and Meghan's explosive Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." In the series, Harry shared stories about how his brother and sister-in-law treated Meghan, and though William is reportedly taking the high road and not acknowledging the claims made within the series, there is no denying the couples are further divided now.

The dynamic between the couple isn't getting better. A royal expert has made a new claim that Kate is taking revenge against Meghan with a subtle power move.