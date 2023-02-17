Everything We Know About Rachel Hollis' Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Before His Death

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive and ex-husband of author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis, died on February 11. A family rep told Today that Hollis died at home stating, "Though [the] exact cause of death has yet to be determined, his family confirms he had been hospitalized recently for some heart issues."

Rachel and Dave Hollis were married for 16 years and had four children. During that time, Rachel became a bestselling author, starting with her debut success, "Girl, Wash Your Face." She also convinced Dave to leave his role at Disney and work at her multimedia company, which they renamed Hollis Co. Dave also became the author of two self-help books and a children's book.

Amid all the successes, Rachel has been embroiled in multiple scandals. She and Dave also had their share of relationship struggles. In June 2020, Rachel shared the news that she and Dave were divorcing. "We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple," she wrote on Instagram. "We remain dear friends as we raise our family as co-parents and run our company as partners." Now Rachel has again taken to social media to reveal her thoughts following Dave's death, showcasing that their relationship, though platonic, remained strong.