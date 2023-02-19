Zach Tinker Admits What He'll Miss Most About Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have grown to love the pairing of Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker). The duo has become an iconic couple in the eyes of soap opera fans. Will and Sonny first met in 2011 when actor Freddie Smith held the role of Sonny. They quickly hit it off and Sonny helped Will come to terms with his sexuality. The pair fell in love and even made history when they got married in the first-ever gay male marriage to be aired on daytime television.

Over the years, Will and Sonny have dealt with so many highs and lows. They've had the happiest of times together, along with their daughter Arianna. They've also had to deal with Will's presumed death and amnesia, infidelity, family issues, and so much more. However, no matter what life threw at them, Will and Sonny never gave up on one another and always found a way to reunite and grow stronger as a couple.

Most recently, the duo has been separated by work, with Sonny living in Salem and Will out of town. However, that's not the case any longer as the pair opted to leave Salem together in order to spend more time with each other. Now, actor Zach Tinker is opening up about what he'll miss most about the sudser.