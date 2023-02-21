Stella Williams On How Authenticity Changed Her Career - Exclusive Interview

You're also speaking at BodCon this year on the "My Body is Not a Trend" panel. What does that topic mean to you?

This topic means everything to me. I hold so much of my weight in my stomach, and people are like, "Fix your stomach. Remove your stomach." I'm someone who's ... I've always been this size, this shape. I've embraced that this is who I've been made as a person, and my body is not a trend. A lot of the recent conversation [has been] about the BBL (Brazilian butt lift) era being over, and "thin is in" in these topics of conversation. I will literally get comments from people saying, "Are you going to fix that?" like my person is an external part of myself.

I'm excited to speak at BodCon because a lot of people ... The media is effective, and a lot of people do start to hear these narratives, and they start to get low self-esteem. Anything they've built up over the last couple of years about their body confidence, they'll start to question because of these new trends in society. It's really whack. I'm excited to remind people that you can be successful being exactly who you are. There are multiple ways to love yourself in whatever journey you're going through in life. It's okay to be you. You don't need to change it just because society is shifting around you. You're already cool within yourself.

What is your biggest piece of advice for people trying to stay confident as the trends change to ignore those voices they might be hearing?

My biggest piece of advice — and this is from a very true, honest standpoint — is to seek out the communities that will help you with that journey. It is not easy when you are building confidence or self-esteem. That's why content creators do hold such a special place to many people, because they're literally figures that people can look up to and say, "Hey, I feel represented by this person." It is so important, not just for the content creator, for someone to look up to a content creator, but the community within that.

There are so many other people that you might become friends with or connect with online and be able to have these honest conversations that you may not be able to have with your family members or with your partners because of judgment. It's a safe space for you to grow and evolve in your self-love and self-confidence, which is so special for this period of time. It's incredible.