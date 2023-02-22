Kate Middleton's Retro Earrings Seen As Homage To Princess Diana

For Catherine, Princess of Wales, style is of the utmost importance. Luckily, they found the perfect woman for the job, and her best fashion moments have become legendary. As Kate works hard to get her new project, "Shaping Us," underway, she's been spending a bit more time in the public eye promoting a very good cause. Of course, promoting a good cause calls for some good outfits, and the Princess of Wales never disappoints.

Kate Middleton has channeled Princess Diana's iconic style plenty of times over the years, but her most recent ode to her late mother-in-law is a bit on the subtler side than a revenge dress reboot or a copycat sheep sweater might be. This time, noticing the present princess' homage to a princess of the past will take a bit more of a royal expert to spot.

So, what exactly is it about Kate's beautiful blue earrings that is giving everyone major Diana flashbacks?