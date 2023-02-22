Kate Middleton's Retro Earrings Seen As Homage To Princess Diana
For Catherine, Princess of Wales, style is of the utmost importance. Luckily, they found the perfect woman for the job, and her best fashion moments have become legendary. As Kate works hard to get her new project, "Shaping Us," underway, she's been spending a bit more time in the public eye promoting a very good cause. Of course, promoting a good cause calls for some good outfits, and the Princess of Wales never disappoints.
Kate Middleton has channeled Princess Diana's iconic style plenty of times over the years, but her most recent ode to her late mother-in-law is a bit on the subtler side than a revenge dress reboot or a copycat sheep sweater might be. This time, noticing the present princess' homage to a princess of the past will take a bit more of a royal expert to spot.
So, what exactly is it about Kate's beautiful blue earrings that is giving everyone major Diana flashbacks?
Earrings fit for a princess
On Tuesday, February 21st, Catherine, Princess of Wales, paid a visit to the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough. She sported an all-navy blue monochrome ensemble topped off with a classically chic camel-colored wool coat. While the outfit perfectly exemplified the understated elegance Kate's fashion statements have become known for, one tiny accessory unexpectedly took center stage. The Princess of Wales added a pop of color to her 'fit with a pair of bright blue button earrings.
As of late, a pair of inexpensive statement earrings has been Kate's accessory of choice, but this one, in particular, struck a chord with royal family fans due to its resemblance to Princess Diana's accessory style. Head stylist at SilkFred, Megan Watkins, told Express, "The button-style earrings Kate is wearing here are very reminiscent of the 1980s era, and could potentially be vintage... This round button style was worn by Princess Diana countless times during the 1980s." She added, "This could very well be the current Princess of Wales' inspiration."
Whether or not you're a princess, Princess Diana is certainly a great role model to draw fashion tips from, and it's clear that the inspiration that the Princess of Wales' draws from Diana goes far beyond their philanthropic initiatives.