Queen Camilla Scores Ownership Of Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Racehorses

Queen Elizabeth II first got on a horse at the age of three and so began a lasting passion for horses. She continued riding for the rest of her life and was even spotted riding one of her Fell ponies on the grounds of Windsor Castle in June 2022, just a couple of months before she passed away and after doctors had previously advised her against riding due to her declining health. And she even posed with two of her horses for what would turn out to be her last birthday portrait. Following her death, one of the queen's Fell ponies made a poignant appearance along the queen's funeral procession route; after the funeral, her head groom shared a tragic reality about the queen's beloved horse, Emma.

She didn't just ride her own horses; Her Majesty maintained an impressive breeding and racing horses program that ended up netting her a tidy sum. USA Today reported on data from MyRacing.com in 2018 that showed that race horses owned by the queen had won 452 times and that she earned over $9 million in winnings. Upon her death, ownership of Queen Elizabeth's racehorses went to King Charles III. But now he's the co-owner, along with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as noted by the Racing Post.