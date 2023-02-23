Jill Duggar Dillard Hints At A Possible Future Career
Jill Duggar Dillard, one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids made famous from their TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," has carved her own path. She made a courageous move speaking out against her disgraced brother, Josh Duggar, although her parents and other family members rallied in support of him.
Jill's courage did not end there. She has been vocal about her time on the reality show, and how her father did not provide her with the payments she deserved. Not only has she been outspoken about her father pocketing her TLC checks, but she also shared that their relationship was often considered toxic. E! News acquired court documents that shared how Jill struggled with her parents, and how their bond continues to be strained.
Following the fallout with her parents, Jill has become independent and has strayed from following the strict rules her parents had enforced while she lived under their roof. Now, she is sharing what career path she may pursue as her time on TV has come to a close.
Jill recently talked about a possible career venture on Instagram
Jill Duggar Dillard took to Instagram to share her possible career path. While hanging up a piece of decor that was a gift from the midwife she was training under, she wrote, "It was a wedding gift from the midwife I was training under + several of 'my' babies and their families! I love it!"
"And since y'all have asked/will prob ask ... thanks to so many who I trained under and learned from, I went on to get nationally certified as a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM) shortly after I had my first child," she continued. "I'm not currently practicing, but have been able to keep my license 'inactive' in case I want to pick it back up someday or work in the birth world again."
Fans of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" will likely not be surprised about this possible career path for Jill. She was training to become a midwife and worked on several births during the show's tenure.