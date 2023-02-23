Jill Duggar Dillard Hints At A Possible Future Career

Jill Duggar Dillard, one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids made famous from their TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," has carved her own path. She made a courageous move speaking out against her disgraced brother, Josh Duggar, although her parents and other family members rallied in support of him.

Jill's courage did not end there. She has been vocal about her time on the reality show, and how her father did not provide her with the payments she deserved. Not only has she been outspoken about her father pocketing her TLC checks, but she also shared that their relationship was often considered toxic. E! News acquired court documents that shared how Jill struggled with her parents, and how their bond continues to be strained.

Following the fallout with her parents, Jill has become independent and has strayed from following the strict rules her parents had enforced while she lived under their roof. Now, she is sharing what career path she may pursue as her time on TV has come to a close.