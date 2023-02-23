The Last Minute Change Harry & Meghan Made At Their Royal Wedding

There were plenty of aspects of their royal wedding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no control over. Yet, despite their wedding being a formal, historic event –– much of which was planned out for them –– they were still able to have fun their own way, as any bride and groom should on their big day. Like the royal weddings that came before them, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided an upscale meal for their A-list guests. Champagne was poured while slow-roasted Windsor pork belly was served with sides of risotto and canapes. Surely this was a meal fit for a royal wedding, but it likely isn't entirely reflective of the bride and groom's favorite foods. Instead, that was reserved for the afterparty.

Frogmore house is a country home that is owned by the royal family and frequently used for hosting events. The night of their wedding, Harry and Meghan hosted an evening reception at Frogmore for their more intimate list of friends and family. While 600 guests attended the wedding, and more than 2,000 folks waited outside, only 200 guests got the invite for their special reception.

While the evening reception was certainly a more bespoke affair for the royal pair, Michelin-starred chef, Clare Smyth, was still set to prepare a three-course dinner for the event. So, why is it that what looked to be more than 25 pizzas were delivered to the reception?