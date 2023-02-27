Prince Harry's 'Intimate' Livestream To Promote Spare Comes With Strict Rules For Ticketholders

Prince Harry is set to sit down with addiction expert Dr. Gabor Maté for a conversation surrounding his best-selling memoir, "Spare," which was loaded with startling revelations. The Duke of Sussex will speak extensively at the event, which is set to take place on March 4, according to an official press release. Dr. Maté and Harry will "discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing," among other things, according to the presser. Tickets for the one-hour virtual event are priced at $33.09 and come with a hardcover copy of "Spare" included.

The duke made waves with his first-ever memoir, which quickly became the UK's fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time following its January 2023 release. The book contains several stories about specific moments in Harry's life, dating back to when he was a child. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad, and everything in between," he previously told People.

The prince's upcoming event will undoubtedly touch on some of the most pivotal junctures in his life, including his shocking exit from royal life, and how he has worked to heal from them. And, while fans who purchase tickets to attend will be permitted to submit a question for Harry and Dr. Maté, there are some strict rules in place for them.