Royal History Made As Late Queen's Image Graces New British Stamps For The Last Time

The face of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022 after a lengthy reign, has graced special issues of stamps in the U.K. since 1968 (via BBC). Now, in March 2023, the silhouette of the beloved royal will appear on stamps for the last time. The new collection of postage stamps will be released on March 9 by the Royal Mail and the National Railway Museum to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman, a historical British steam locomotive.

Since such stamps are usually released featuring the face of the current reigning monarch, any future special stamp released will feature the silhouette of King Charles III, who took the throne after his mother's passing.

These stamps will feature the late Queen Elizabeth II because releases of such historical commemorative stamp collections have long planning periods, and this particular set was initially created and planned before The Queen passed away. During her time on the throne, Queen Elizabeth was featured on hundreds of different special issue stamp collections with themes ranging from Star Trek to Sherlock Holmes.