Sarah Ferguson Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Royal Family Rift

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York and former wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew, has given an exclusive interview to People Magazine in advance of the release of her upcoming Novel "A Most Intriguing Lady," which is due out March 7. During the conversation with People, Ferguson, affectionately known the world over as "Fergie," discussed her lifelong friendship with the late Princess Diana, her relationship with her own grandchildren, and her opinion on the decisions Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made with regard to paving their own way apart from the Royal Family.

Fergie and Princess Diana had been friends since their teenage years, long before they married (and later divorced) Prince Andrew and the then-Prince Charles respectively. Sarah Ferguson and Diana remained close throughout their lives, often confiding in one another. Fergie lovingly nicknamed Diana "Duch," and still remembers their friendship fondly. Both having been on the receiving end of immense judgement during what the world deemed at the time to be scandalous divorces, the two had each other to lean on.

Now, Fergie has weighed in on what she thinks about Harry and Meghan's choice to raise their children in California, and what she imagines Diana would think of her grandchildren.