Will Sarah Ferguson Be At King Charles' Coronation? Here's What We Know

While it may seem odd to some royal fans that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who is widely known as Fergie, wouldn't be automatically invited to the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, the truth is that as long-standing as Fergie's relationship with the rest of the royal family is, it has also been very complicated.

Fergie was formerly married to Prince Andrew, brother to King Charles. And while she divorced Andrew in the 1990's, she retained her title of Duchess and has remained on good terms with Prince Andrew, in spite of the recent scandal that saw him settle with Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed amount of money after she brought him to court accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was an underage teenager. Sarah Ferguson is also close with the daughters she shares with Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as their respective husbands and children.

Despite this closeness, Fergie has, in the past, been long-banned from some of the royal family's most intimate gatherings, like their annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham, which she was finally invited to return to this past year, after 30 years of snubs (via Cosmopolitan). So let's take a look at Fergie's complicated history with royal celebrations.