Midori Francis Talks Unseen, Grey's Anatomy, And The Sex Lives Of College Girls - Exclusive Interview

Being lost out in the middle of the woods would be terrifying. It would be even more frightening if you were unable to see what was around you — which is exactly what happens to Emily in the new horror film "Unseen."

After being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Emily (Midori Francis) escapes his cabin and is on the run. However, she is without her glasses, leaving her nearly blind and unable to navigate the unfamiliar terrain around her. Luckily, she does have her phone and unknowingly dials the number of a stranger named Sam (Jolene Purdy), who lives halfway across the country.

Though these two women have never met, Emily knows one thing for certain: Sam is bound to have much better eyesight. Using video calling, the two women connect over the course of the film as Sam attempts to guide Emily out of the woods and to safety.

Actress Midori Francis couldn't wait to be a part of the twists and turns and edge-of-your-seat action, and we had the opportunity to hear all about it. In an exclusive interview with The List, Francis broke down her most difficult scenes from the horror film, shared the special gift her co-star Jolene Purdy gave her prior to filming, and described the impact that making the film has made on her life.

We also got the chance to ask about what's soon to come for her characters on "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls."