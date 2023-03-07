Lisa Ann Walter On Her Fiber One Campaign, Body Image, And Abbott Elementary - Exclusive Interview

Let's talk about your partnership with Fiber One. How did that opportunity come about, and what about it resonated with you?

They reached out, and when I saw what the campaign was about, I immediately said, "I'm interested in hearing more about this." That's because I grew up in a time where there was a very narrow concept of female beauty, of what your body type was supposed to look like to be attractive. It's what you saw on TV and in ads, and it was impossibly skinny with impossibly big boobs. It was that '80s "Charlie's Angels" body that we all killed ourselves aspiring to, and, I mean, truly, in some cases, killed ourselves. There were rampant eating disorders. I am so thrilled to see that the younger generations are getting away from that and are much more about body positivity and living a healthy lifestyle. It's what I've been saying.

I like what they talked about, and I love that they're doing a giveaway. Every week for the month of March, there is a drawing, and several winners will win a year supply of Fiber One. Then, you can eat the brownie and have a cinnamon coffee cake in the morning. Personally, that's when I start to lose it. I don't have to eat crazy in the morning. I get up, I have egg whites, a bowl of steel cut oats, and I'm good. Around noon, 1:00, I want to have some carbs, and that's when I could segue into the falling off part. In this case, you have a little cinnamon coffee cake with your coffee and then you don't feel like you ruined it.

Forgiveness, that's what I loved about it when I saw the campaign: the whole "fall off forgiveness" [concept]. We are too hard on ourselves, and, plus, I thought the spots were funny.

Definitely. I think it should be all about moderation, really.

Nobody's saying, "You let go, go hog wild." It's better for your health if you try to eat more plants. I love vegetables. I'm Sicilian mostly, and the other part is French, and both sides of the family cook. I spent this morning making a big pot of cabbage, [and] most people would be like, "Isn't that punishment food?" I really love it. I love eating vegetables, but that's because I'm home right now. We're not shooting. We are wrapped for the season. Today, I happen to be home, because we've got all sorts of award shows we're going to and all sorts of other events I've got to be at. I don't always have time to cook those healthy choices. During the pandemic, I was making homemade granola. That was the snack. I don't have time to do that now.

That's a great way to think about it. I saw a brief clip of the spot, and I love the part about the struggle of choosing wings over celery sticks.

You're at a party and there's a giant platter and ... it's Super Bowl Sunday, you're in the first month of your big plan to "all or nothing it," and you pick up a celery stick, and what's the next thing that happens? You dip it in the blue cheese dressing or the ranch, and then it's like, "Oh, the hell with it. I'll have 40 wings."

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).