Royal Expert Says Lilibet's Name Represents Huge Cultural Difference Between Harry And Meghan

Throughout the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple has faced cultural differences. In his book "Spare," Harry explains how their different customs got them in trouble with each other on occasion.

Harry describes an intense fight the pair had in his memoir that was centered around their cultural differences. "Meg said something I took the wrong way. It was partly a cultural difference, partly a language barrier, but I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: Why's she having a go at me?" he detailed (via Harper's Bazaar). "I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly—cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop."

The couple remembered other traditions that got them in trouble, like Meghan's desire to hug when many Brits found it jarring, in their tell-all documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Now, a royal expert has shared that their differences in culture came into play even while naming their daughter.