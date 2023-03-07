The Royal Who May Make An Unexpected Appearance At The Oscars

The 2023 Academy Awards ceremony is this Sunday, and film fans everywhere are preparing for the iconic show. Here's to hoping there is not another violent outburst like Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock's face, especially since a member of the royal family may be in attendance.

The Oscars are not an exclusive event for members of the entertainment industry as many may assume. Several members of the world's royal families have made appearances at the acclaimed award ceremony. Of course, Grace Kelly has appeared, as she was both an actress and a member of French royalty through her marriage to Prince Rainier III. Other royals who have made the trip to Los Angeles for the event include King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

There are rumors swirling that a member of the United Kingdom's royal brood may be making an appearance this year, and no, it is not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.