General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Anna And Felicia's Haunting

According to ABC, among the many surprises planned for the upcoming 60th anniversary of "General Hospital," several of Port Charles's heroes must unite to defeat a fabled menace from yesteryear. While Soaps.com speculated that the late Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) — who's come back from the dead before — could be the legendary threat in question, it's not beyond the realm of possibility that her dead husband, Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos), could return. In a bizarre plot, the megalomaniac attempted to blackmail the world with a weather machine until Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) tossed the villain into one of his own cryogenic chambers.

That was back in 1981. Currently, Mikkos' brother, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), is working on a secret plot that requires his family to finally band together. Deputy mayor of Port Charles Eileen Ashby (Heather Mazur) has been feeding him information about several of the town's heroes while superspy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) are part of a team trying to take down Victor. Donning zombie makeup and using a projector, the two faked Eileen out by pretending that Anna was dead and haunting her from beyond the grave.

They then recorded Eileen's terrified confession and brought her to a secure location to entice Eileen to spill the beans. She revealed that Victor's scheme involves finding the location of a mysterious, unknown place through shards of the Ice Princess — once the world's largest uncut diamond. Let's take a peek behind the scenes of the ghoulish interrogation.