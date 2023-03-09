PFLAG Advocate Rose Abdoo Discusses LGBTQ+ Representation In Hollywood - Exclusive Interview

How do you think organizations like PFLAG help the LGBTQ+ community and help Hollywood strive toward more representation?

Having people from California come here and participate in it is one way. There are people who go, "Yeah, I've heard of that," but the more people that can get involved and raise the consciousness of the average person to know what it stands for and what it means to have people in their lives ... Everyone has someone in their life, a best friend, a sister, brother, a cousin, that identifies as part of this family. It's so important for people and their understanding to be more patient and understanding and [support] the person in their life that might be part of those letters.

When you meet people and they go, "I can't learn all those letters," you know what I say to them? "Do you really want to be a person that just stops growing and changing?" No matter what your age, you should be open to hearing. Yes, maybe when I was younger, there was no [singular] "they." Well, there should have been. People need to open their minds. How hard is it? It's not hard at all to say, "he," "she," "him," "her," "they," "them." It's very easy for people.

I'm getting very passionate. I told myself I was going to be calm tonight.

No, it's good. We love it.

Open your mind and keep learning. Whether you live in Hollywood or Twin Falls, Idaho [or] Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, you need to be more open-minded. I know there are people in every person's life that go, "Oh, I don't know." They do know people like that, and [they] need to ask them, "What do you need from me? How can I help you?"